Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,380,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
