Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,380,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.