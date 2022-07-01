Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,975 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 421,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

EC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.797 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

