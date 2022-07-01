Hedget (HGET) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

Hedget (HGET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $117,388.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,340.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars.

