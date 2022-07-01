Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.11

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and traded as high as $130.59. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $127.42, with a volume of 7,518,732 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.50.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,264.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 130.1% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.