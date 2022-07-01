Head to Head Review: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $69.87 billion 0.94 $5.20 billion N/A N/A Upstart $848.59 million 3.16 $135.44 million $1.64 19.28

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zurich Insurance Group and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 Upstart 3 7 3 0 2.00

Upstart has a consensus price target of $92.46, suggesting a potential upside of 192.41%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Summary

Upstart beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

