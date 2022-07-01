Head to Head Review: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Honest and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.16, suggesting a potential upside of 213.57%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Kidpik.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honest and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 0.84 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -5.96 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.46 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Honest beats Kidpik on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

