Head to Head Analysis: Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) vs. Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Li-Cycle has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -33.22, indicating that its share price is 3,422% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Li-Cycle and Kaiser Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $7.38 million 157.63 -$226.56 million ($4.14) -1.66 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kaiser Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -1,097.02% -16.02% -11.15% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Li-Cycle and Kaiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 2 8 0 2.80 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.23%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Kaiser Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Kaiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

