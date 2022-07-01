HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Down 1.3%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.72. 6,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

