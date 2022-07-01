Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.07

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.07 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), with a volume of 204,698 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

