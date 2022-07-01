Haven Protocol Price Down 22.6% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and $238,035.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,379.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.00 or 0.05449106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00263733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00583027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00075156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00518802 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,345,682 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

