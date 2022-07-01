Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.14 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Hathor has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and $589,936.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.28 or 0.02126300 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00092118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016065 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 908,923,728 coins and its circulating supply is 232,978,728 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

