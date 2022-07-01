HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $706.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

