Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

HAPP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Happiness Development Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.