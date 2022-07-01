Halving Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

