HaloDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,316.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $32,531.96 and $1,316.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.02155123 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00191822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015977 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.