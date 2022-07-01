Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.04

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 211127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.