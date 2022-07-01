Guggenheim Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $145.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

