Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Stock Price Down 11%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.