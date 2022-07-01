Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Up 5.2%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.45. 4,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,332,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,202,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,016,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

