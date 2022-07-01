GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 159,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.