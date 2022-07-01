Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SIM traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

