Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Shares Down 8.9%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

About Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

