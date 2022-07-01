Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.64

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.64 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.72). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.74), with a volume of 2,947 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £118.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.23.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.