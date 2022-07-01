GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $$8.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.
