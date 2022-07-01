Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.75

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 3896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
