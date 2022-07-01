Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 71.5% in June

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

GECC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 109.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

