GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 339.3% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. GrainCorp has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.65.
About GrainCorp
