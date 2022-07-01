GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 339.3% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. GrainCorp has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

About GrainCorp (Get Rating)

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.