Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $64,851.76

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $64,851.76 and approximately $5,182.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

