Goodwin Daniel L Takes $210,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

