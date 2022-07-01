Goodwin Daniel L Purchases Shares of 12,450 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,952 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

