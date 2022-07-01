Goodwin Daniel L Makes New $137,000 Investment in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHI. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 1,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

