Goodwin Daniel L Grows Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth $387,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,360,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

NYSE LEO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,209. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.