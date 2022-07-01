GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Market Cap Hits $66,048.50

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $66,048.50 and approximately $927.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

