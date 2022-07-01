goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$196.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get goeasy alerts:

TSE:GSY opened at C$98.10 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$95.00 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.53. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.6399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About goeasy (Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.