GNY (GNY) Hits Market Cap of $928,524.11

GNY (GNY) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $928,524.11 and $28,468.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,287.36 or 0.99982055 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

