Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 86.1% in June

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the May 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,251 shares during the quarter. Glory Star New Media Group comprises 2.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned 11.09% of Glory Star New Media Group worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

