GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $38.28. 39,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,379,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.
GFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
