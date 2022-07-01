Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 131.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

GWRS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,312. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 million, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

