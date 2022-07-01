Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.54. Glencore shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 15,532 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

