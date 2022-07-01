Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Bought by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Commercial makes up about 0.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned about 0.15% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,471. The company has a market cap of $734.72 million, a P/E ratio of -627.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,998.33%.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.