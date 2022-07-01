Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.37. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 24,918 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
