Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.37. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 24,918 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$29,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,891,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,897,186.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $100,719 over the last three months.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

