Georgina Fogo Sells 10,701 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.53. 933,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,509. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,239,000 after buying an additional 498,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,965,000 after buying an additional 176,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

