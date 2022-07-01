GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 606,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $778.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.58.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.65). GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter worth $98,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

