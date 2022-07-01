Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 84.8% in June

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GNFTF traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

