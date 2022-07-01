General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.99. General Motors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.50-$7.50 EPS.

NYSE GM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 926,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,905,559. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after acquiring an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,836,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,084,000 after acquiring an additional 450,939 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

