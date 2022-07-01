General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

