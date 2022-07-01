General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $66.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in General Mills by 16.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

