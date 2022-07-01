Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE GXE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.24. 1,234,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.94.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. Also, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$61,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at C$621,018.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 131,765 shares of company stock valued at $201,298 and have sold 60,100 shares valued at $92,346.

About Gear Energy (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.