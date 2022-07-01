Gather (GTH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,579.00

Gather (GTH) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Gather coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gather has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a market cap of $1.21 million and $199,579.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,205.68 or 1.00016458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Gather

GTH is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

