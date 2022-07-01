Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.12 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 6,614 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.